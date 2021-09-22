2009-batch IAS officer Isha Kalia is new Mohali DC

Isha Kalia, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali, in place of Girish Dayalan whose posting orders are yet to be issued.

While assuming the charge on Tuesday at the district administrative and court complex in Sector 76, Kalia said there will be special emphasis on grievance redressal mechanism.

She added that every district requires a different approach and she will prioritise matters accordingly to redress the problems of the people. She added that all officers will be held accountable for their work.

Prior to this, Kalia was posted as the director general school education (DGSE). She has also served as special secretary, department of health and family welfare, and as the deputy commissioner of Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, and Bathinda and special secretary, water supply and sanitation, and additional chief executive officer, Punjab bureau of investment promotion, and member secretary, Punjab state women commission.

Kalia has received a guard of honour by a contingent of Punjab Police and she inspected the parade at the district administrative complex.

Her husband Sumeet Jarangal, also a 2009-batch IAS officer, was posted as the director information and public relations on the same day.