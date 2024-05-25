20K police, paramilitary personnel to keep vigil

A strong force of 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel will man the polling centres and booths across the district as Allahabad and Phulpur seats of Prayagraj would witness polling on Saturday. (Pic for representation)

The force has arrived from 24 districts of the state.

Police officials have divided the district into sectors, zones, and super zones. Moreover, QRTs (Quick Response Teams) have been formed to ensure immediate action in case of any emergency.

All QRTs, Cluster Mobile, Sector Mobile, Zonal Mobile and Reserve Mobile will be on the move in their areas and will carry out checking of suspicious vehicles and persons.

Companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), State Armed Police, PAC and home guards have arrived in Prayagraj and have been sent on their duties at assigned polling centres in urban and rural areas.

Police Commissioner Prayagraj Ramit Sharma said that police and paramilitary personnel along with local police are carrying out flag march and area domination excercise at vulnerable and critical polling centres and other sensitive areas under a gazetted officer.

Twelve checkpoints have been installed on the borders of Prayagraj and Madhya Pradesh where any vehicle entering Prayagraj district will be thoroughly checked.

Police officials said that intensive checking is also being carried out at hotels, lodges, community halls, guest houses etc.

Police officials said the district has been divided into seven super zones and each will be under an ADM, inspector, sub-inspector and three constables. Moreover, there will be 47 zones where a sub-inspector and four constables each will be deployed. There will be 378 sectors each under a sub-inspector and 4 constables each.

Each police station will have two QRT teams. One QRT will comprise a sub inspector and four constables while the other QRT will have CAPF personnel. The QRT teams will be mobile and will take immediate action in case of any emergency.

EC guidelines

Briefing the police and CAPF personnel, police commissioner Ramit Sharma said that guidelines issued by the Election Commission should be strictly followed.

Only one person will enter the polling booth at a time. No mobile phone or selfies are allowed inside the polling booth.

Polling booths should not be left unguarded under any circumstances.

Security personnel should be alert in the morning and evening when there are long queues at polling centres as anti-social elements often try to take advantage of the crowd and try to cast fake votes.

Unnecessary assembly of people near polling centres should not be allowed.

Security personnel should ensure a proper queue at polling centres and help differently-abled voters.

Security personnel should avoid political discussion while on duty and should check that no voting slips have symbols of any political party.

Security personnel should reach polling centres with polling parties and ensure taking EVMs to strong rooms after polling.

No mobile phone or wireless etc should be used within 100 metres of the polling centres, except police and administrative officials on duty.