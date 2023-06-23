Home / Cities / Others / Court awards 20-yr prison term to man for kidnapping, raping minor

Court awards 20-yr prison term to man for kidnapping, raping minor

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2023 09:29 PM IST

When the train reached Lucknow railway station late in the night on November 26, Wasim kidnapped the victim after she got down from the train.

LUCKNOW The special Pocso court on Friday awarded a 20-year prison term to Wasim ‘Chotu’ for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the accused.

The court also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 on the accused. (HT Photo)
The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on the accused. (HT Photo)

Neeraj Kumar Upadhyay, additional district and sessions judge, who is special judge Pocso Act, gave the verdict. The accused had kidnapped the girl from a Bihar-bound train that left Anand Vihar railway station, New Delhi, on November 26, 2019. The girl was travelling with her father.

When the train reached Lucknow railway station late in the night on November 26, Wasim kidnapped the victim after she got down from the train. He was also travelling in the same coach as the girl. Her father was sleeping when the daughter got down from the train.

When the train reached Varanasi railway station, victim’s father came to know that his daughter was missing. According to the government advocate, the victim’s father returned to Lucknow railway station the next day and lodged an FIR with the GRP. With the help of CCTV cameras installed at the railway station cops traced the victim and the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow new delhi accused kidnapping anand vihar railway station fine victim + 5 more
lucknow new delhi accused kidnapping anand vihar railway station fine victim + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out