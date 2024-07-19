22-year-old man held for issuing threats to chief minister Yogi Adityanth on social media

Prayagraj police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man for issuing threats to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on social media platforms. Police sprung into action after the post went viral on social media platforms. An FIR has been registered against him at Sarai Inayat police station and has been sent to jail, said police. The accused has been identified as Aniruddh Pandey, a resident of Malawa Buzurg village of Sarai Inayat. He is an LLB second-year student at a private college in Jhunsi area. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The youth posted the message to become famous, police officials said after grilling the accused, they added.

As per reports, the cyber cell of Prayagraj Police became alert, late Wednesday night, after a post on social media platform X went viral, in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath was threatened to be killed in a bomb explosion within five days.

The accused has been identified as Aniruddh Pandey, a resident of Malawa Buzurg village of Sarai Inayat. He is an LLB second-year student at a private college in Jhunsi area.

Joint teams of surveillance and SOG were roped in to arrest the accused. His location was traced to Sarai Inayat area. He was taken to police station for questioning following which an FIR was registered against him for issuing threats to CM.

DCP Abhishek Bharti confirmed that the accused wanted to become famous by issuing threats, an FIR has been registered against him and he has been sent to jail.