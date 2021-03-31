22-year-old man shot dead during drunken Holi brawl at Mullanpur

A 22-year-old man was gunned down and three suffered injuries during a drunken brawl near Majra village in Mullanpur on Holi.

The victim, identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satta, was a local and a labourer, said the police, while the injured are Jagjit Singh Jaggi, Inder Singh and Sukhbir Singh, alias Billa, who opened fire that claimed Satnam’s life.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Singh Brar said on Monday, 14 people of two groups were gathered near Majra village for drinks. There, heated arguments broke out between some of the men, following which Sukhbir fired two shots, one of which hit Satnam in the chest and another Jagjit in the arm. Inder and Sukhbir also got injured in the scuffle.

“Sukhbir, who was drunk, opened fire with his licensed .32-caliber pistol. After the firing, a brawl broke out. Four injured were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where doctors declared Satnam dead. Sukhbir is under treatment at PGIMER, while the other two were shifted to the Kharar Civil Hospital,” said DSP Brar.

Sub-inspector Harpal Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said, “Sukhbir fired four rounds from his Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. A single shell has been recovered from the spot. We are recording the statements of all 14 men involved.”

“An FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against eight people, including Sukhbir, who is hospitalised. The remaining accused will be nabbed soon,” said sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar, station house officer, Mullanpur.