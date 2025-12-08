23-year-old trainee chef from Darjeeling district among Goa fire victims

Siliguri: Subash Chettri, a 23-year-old trainee chef, was among the 25 people killed in the Goa night club fire on Saturday night. Subash Chettri.

A resident of Bagdogra in Bengal’s Darjeeling district, Subash started working in Goa in January 2024. He was in the basement kitchen when the incident happened, his elder sister Urmila Chettri said.

Subash passed his higher secondary examination from Bagdogra’s Gandhi School and started working to support the family. He took a loan of ₹5 lakh from a bank two years ago to buy a piece of land.

“He started working in Goa to repay the loan. He also sent money to us regularly,” Chhetri, whose husband has gone to Goa to bring back the mortal remains, said.

“A Nepal resident working in Goa as a senior chef helped Subash get the job. He gave us the first information about the fire and asked if Subash had called. We kept calling Subash, but there was no response,” Chhetri said.

“We thought he had survived and was probably in hospital. But even the Goa police said they were not sure if Subash was among the survivors. It was only after the police sent the bodies for autopsy and identified the victims did we come to know that our Subash was no more,” she added.

“We heard that the basement kitchen had no fire alarm and ventilation system. It had only one door. All those who were inside died of suffocation,” she added.