24-hr shutdown by civil organisations in Manipur over escalating violence

Districts in Manipur wore a deserted look on Wednesday morning after a 24-hour bandh was announced by 13 civil organisations on Tuesday at 6pm following the growing violence in the state. Khwairamband Market, the largest commercial hub in Manipur, was shut from early Wednesday morning. (PTI photo)

Ten suspected armed militants were killed in an encounter with security forces and bodies of two civilians were found along with six others, including three children, were missing in strife-torn Manipur’s Jiribam district on Tuesday.

The shutdown was enforced to protest against the government’s inaction in controlling the escalating violence in the state since Friday (November 8).

Khwairamband Market, the largest commercial hub in Manipur, was shut from early Wednesday morning, as bandh supporters enforced the shutdown across the market and nearby areas.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions were also closed, and public transportation was also absent from the streets of Imphal.

However, as of 9am, no bandh supporters were seen on the streets of Imphal city.

Shanta Nahakpam, spokesperson for the 13 civil bodies questioned the state government’s inaction over the violence in the state.

He was referring to the casualty of a civilian in Sanasabi, Imphal East on Monday.

The incident, involving multiple pellet wounds, led to a blockade on the Imphal-Jessami road by Tangkhul civil society organisations, but no substantial steps have been taken by the government to address the issue, he added.