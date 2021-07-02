Home / Cities / Others / 25 lakh courier company loot case: 4 held
HT Image
HT Image
others

25 lakh courier company loot case: 4 held

Purnia police on Friday claimed to have solved a 25 lakh loot case at a courier company office with the arrest of four of the eight alleged accused
READ FULL STORY
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:07 PM IST

Purnia police on Friday claimed to have solved a 25 lakh loot case at a courier company office with the arrest of four of the eight alleged accused.

Police have also recovered two pistols, five live cartridges, three mobile phones, and a bike allegedly used to commit the crime, besides over 1.50 lakh. However, police are yet to recover the looted money.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said “The arrested persons have confessed their crime. One of the former staff members of the courier company was behind the incident.”

On June 13 this year, eight armed miscreants looted Insatakart courier service at Polytechnic Chowk under Maranga police station.

The gang was also involved in a bank loot in Katihar, the SP said.

Raids were being carried out to arrest the remaining members of the gang, said subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Anand Kumar Pandey .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.