2.5 million voters to exercise their franchise across Gurugram, Rewari and Nuh

Gurugram: Gurugram is all set to vote for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday when nearly 2.5 million voters will exercise their franchise across the three districts of Gurugram, Rewari and Nuh. The Gurugram district administration on Friday said that polling teams for 1,333 polling booths had been sent along with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and election material. Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines walk to a bus to be taken to polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Gurugram district has four assembly constituencies while the remaining five fall in Nuh and Rewari districts.

Gurugram is among 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana. The state will vote in a single phase on Saturday.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said that polling will begin at 7am and conclude at 6pm. Yadav said that to ensure peaceful voting, 19 quick reaction teams have been formed under the leadership of 85 sector magistrates and 37 zonal magistrates.

Elaborating on poll preparations on Friday, Yadav said that polling parties have been dispatched to all 1,333 polling stations in the district, and they will be setting up the polling booths by Friday evening. “The polling parties have been given EVMs and election material. They have already been trained in conducting the polls and managing the polling booths. Security staff and polling stations will conduct mock polls on Saturday morning in the presence of polling agents after which the polling will start at 7am,” he said.

Yadav said that polling parties have been sent to the polling stations in designated buses and once the polling is over, they will return to the sector 14 Girls College and deposit the EVMs and election material.

In order to boost the urban voter count, Yadav said the district administration has also set up 52 polling booths in condominiums where around 58,000 voters are eligible to vote.

He further said that CCTV cameras and web cameras have been installed at polling booths to monitor the voting process. “A team of 45 personnel will be present in the control room set up in the mini-secretariat premises to watch the webcast cameras and respond immediately in case of an incident,” he said.

Due to the prevailing heat wave, the district administration has also deployed one paramedical staff at each polling booth. Apart from this, ORS packets have been kept at the booths and 12 ambulances will be deployed in the district for emergency health care, officials added.

The deputy commissioner also said anganwadi workers have been put on duty at 520 polling stations to identify marginalised women voters. He said that Section 144 will remain in place within a radius of 200 meters around the polling stations to ensure peaceful polls.

On Friday evening, Gurugram deputy commissioner and police commissioner Vikas Arora also conducted a flag march in Tauru area of Sohna constituency.

Vikas Arora, police commissioner, Gurugram, said that all preparations have been made to ensure peaceful polls in the district, and voters can cast their vote freely. He also said that the city police was prepared to meet any situation and adequate police personnel had been deployed.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, on Friday said that disrupting law and order will not be tolerated. Kapur pointed out that mischievous elements sometimes make fake videos of polling stations and post them on social media, causing disruptions. To counter this, Haryana police teams will actively monitor social media at various levels and take strict action against those posting fake videos, he said in a statement issued on Friday.