25K senior citizens get Ayushman cards in Prayagraj

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) was expanded in September 2024, just ahead of Diwali, last year, to provide the facility of free treatment to senior citizens above the age of 70 years through Ayushman Bharat cards. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Under this decision, all senior citizens aged 70 and above are eligible to receive health coverage, regardless of their income.

Under this scheme, Ayushman cards of around 25,000 eligible senior citizens have been made in Prayagraj district so far, officials said.

However, due to the implementation of election code of conduct in the district during Parliamentary Polls-2024, the process of making Ayushman cards was stopped for two months.

The nodal in-charge of Ayushman scheme in Prayagraj, Dr Rajesh Singh, said that Ayushman cards of about 90,000 senior citizens are to be made in the district.

For this, instructions have been given to community health centres (CHCs) and government hospitals.

Under the scheme, treatment up to ₹5 lakh will be free, the official added.

According to Dr Rajesh Singh, the work of making Ayushman cards is being done through Ayushman Mitra at SRN Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital and Dufferin Hospital besides 25 CHCs in Prayagraj. If anyone eligible wishes to apply for an Ayushman card at home, they can do so by downloading the Ayushman app.