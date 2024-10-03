2nd time in 3 days: Fire extinguisher found on rly tracks

For the second time in three days, a fire extinguisher was found on railway tracks, this time near Ambiyapur station in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Fire extiguisher found on tracks. (Sourced)

The driver of a goods train travelling from Etawah to Kanpur alerted the station master after spotting the cylinder of the fire extinguisher between pole numbers 1070/18 on the down track.

Station master Naushad Alam promptly informed senior officials and the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Jhinjhak. GRP incharge Arpit Tiwari, along with RPF station officer Rajneesh Rai, arrived at the scene and took possession of the fire extinguisher for investigation.

Tiwari said that the cylinder may have fallen from a train, but they are exploring all possible leads to ascertain its origins.

Three days ago, a fire extinguisher was found on the same route near Kanpur Central station on the tracks of the Pushpak Express on September 29 morning. North Central Railways, however, had said it had fallen from another train.

Wednesday’s incident marks the sixth occasion on which an object has been found on the tracks, raising safety concerns.

The loco pilot previously had to apply emergency brakes in Mahoba on Saturday (September 28) night after a stone was found near the Manikpur railway line on the Banda-Mahoba railway track.

On August 17, 22 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed after colliding with an object near Bhimsen railway in Kanpur , and the following day, a wooden log was discovered on the tracks near Kaimgunj in Farrukhabad. Additionally, the Kalindi Express struck a cooking gas cylinder placed dangerously on the tracks near Shivrajpur on September 8. Investigations into all these incidents are currently going on.