3 detla-plus Covid cases in Pune did not need hospitalisation: state surveillance officer

PUNE As per the state health department, Pune district has reported three cases of Covid-19 with confirmed delta-plus variants. On Monday, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that all three patients did not require hospitalisation. All three had mild to moderate symptoms. The state reported a total of 45 cases of the delta- plus variant, of which Pune reported three, while Jalgaon reported 13, and Ratnagiri 11.

Dr Awate said, “A total of 45 of 8,000 samples were sent for genome sequencing. This means that less than 1% tested positive for this variant. It is important to keep in mind that it is natural for the virus to undergo mutations and change its genetic make and so citizens must not be afraid of the same. The only thing we know as of now to stay safe is follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. Of the three confirmed cases reported in Pune, all are discharged. One from Chakan, aged 42, is a male who tested positive for the infection on June 24. He was admitted to a Covid care centre but did not require any hospitalisation. The other two, both from Nira, bordering Baramati, a female aged 48 and a male aged 14, were isolated at home. The Chakan sample was sent to CSIR, Delhi and the other two to NIV, Pune. All the samples were collected on July 17. None of them required oxygen or remdesivir.”

Dr Awate also said that the state government is further focusing on genome sequencing and in addition to National Institute of Virology and National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), who have partnered with BJ Medical College for genome sequencing, the state would also start genome sequencing facilities at two more labs in Pune, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISSER) and the National Chemical Laboratory (NCIL). The samples for sequencing are collected over a number of categories depending on symptoms, active cases or deaths, and pre- and post-vaccination.