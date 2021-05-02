IND USA
3 farmers electrocuted, CM orders compensation

Agra Three farmers, including two brothers, were electrocuted when a live over head wire fell on them on Sunday morning
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 11:17 PM IST

Agra Three farmers, including two brothers, were electrocuted when a live over head wire fell on them on Sunday morning. The incident took place in a village of Kasganj district. Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed grief over the tragedy and declared compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to each affected family.

These three farmers were working on their farm land in Magthara village under Sidhpura police station of Kasganj district on Sunday morning. They were identified as Krishna Kumar and Manvendra Singh, brothers and Pawan Singh from the same village.

“A live over head electricity line passing over the farm land suddenly broke and fell on these three farmers on Sunday morning. The three made all efforts to save themselves but in vain,: revealed a local from the village.

Police at Sidhpura police station and officials of the electricity department were informed. The bodies were sent to the district hospital in Kasganj for post mortem examination.

Chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed grief and condoled the deaths. The district magistrate and other officials were directed to visit the spot and conduct relief work.

“The electricity department shall pay 5 lakh as financial assistance to family members of each of the deceased,” ordered the chief minister and directed additional chief secretary (energy) to conduct an enquiry into the incident.

Caption ::: Police interacting with villagers after death of three farmers in Kasganj district on Sunday morning.

