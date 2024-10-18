3 HBTU students injured in ‘ragging’, FIR lodged

Three third year students of Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) here were injured in a case of alleged ragging on Wednesday night, police said. For Representation Only (File)

On Thursday, one of injured students lodged an FIR with Nawabganj police naming eight final year students, said DCP (Central) Dinesh Tripathi.

“The police have begun investigation into the matter and statements will shortly be recorded,” he added.

The complainant claimed that he along with two others was called for a party by the group of final year students on the rooftop of their hostel room.

As per him, they were allegedly beaten up there with iron rods when they resisted their seniors’ ragging bid.

“We told them that we had been ragged enough in first and second year and that we should be spared,” he claimed, alleging “the seniors did not listen to us and became aggressive.”

The three students allegedly suffered injuries on head, eyes and fingers in the assault.

Meanwhile, the HBTU has started a separate inquiry into the incident. Associate dean, student welfare, Prof AK Rathore said the chief proctor’s office was conducting the inquiry.

He, however, denied that any ragging took place but said still the charges were being looked into.