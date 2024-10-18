Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 HBTU students injured in ‘ragging’, FIR lodged

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Oct 18, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The complainant claimed that he along with two others was called for a party by the group of final year students on the rooftop of their hostel room

Three third year students of Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) here were injured in a case of alleged ragging on Wednesday night, police said.

For Representation Only (File)
For Representation Only (File)

On Thursday, one of injured students lodged an FIR with Nawabganj police naming eight final year students, said DCP (Central) Dinesh Tripathi.

“The police have begun investigation into the matter and statements will shortly be recorded,” he added.

The complainant claimed that he along with two others was called for a party by the group of final year students on the rooftop of their hostel room.

As per him, they were allegedly beaten up there with iron rods when they resisted their seniors’ ragging bid.

“We told them that we had been ragged enough in first and second year and that we should be spared,” he claimed, alleging “the seniors did not listen to us and became aggressive.”

The three students allegedly suffered injuries on head, eyes and fingers in the assault.

Meanwhile, the HBTU has started a separate inquiry into the incident. Associate dean, student welfare, Prof AK Rathore said the chief proctor’s office was conducting the inquiry.

He, however, denied that any ragging took place but said still the charges were being looked into.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On