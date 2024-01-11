3 killed after being hit by speeding truck in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Police

Barmer: Three people, including two brothers, were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Barmer district after they were hit by a dumper truck coming at high speed, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place at the Sanawada village in Barmer.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While the brothers were standing on the side of the road, the third person was on his motorcycle when they were hit by the dumper, said police. All were declared dead on the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector at Sadar police station Luna Ram said that the deceased were identified as the brothers – Narpat Kumar and Vikram Kumar and the third person as Rama Ram.

Luna Ram said the police have seized the motorcycle and the dumper truck for further investigation. A case is has been registered, and an investigation into the matter has been launched, he said.