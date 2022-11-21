3 killed as goods train derails in Odisha’s Jajpur

At least three people were killed when wagons of a goods train derailed and fell on the platform of the Korei railway station in Odisha’s Jajpur at 6.44am on Monday.

Jajpur police superintendent Rahul PR said scores of passengers were waiting to board a Balaore-Bhubaneswar train at the station when the goods passing by derailed.

“The accident left at least three people dead and two others including a child seriously injured. We fear people may be trapped under the bogies. A rescue operation has begun,” he said.

Officials said the goods train was supposed to slow down while passing by the station, but its speed was high. “The mishap was so severe that a few wagons also hit a footbridge at the station and badly damaged it,” said an official. A part of the station building was also been damaged.

East Coast Railway public relations officer Nirakar Das said two teams have been rushed to the spot to speed up the rescue operations. “We are making efforts to help the injured and give them the best possible treatment. A probe would be conducted to find out the cause of the accident and fix responsibility.”