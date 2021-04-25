3 LeT over ground workers arrested from Baramulla

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three over ground workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Taiba for their alleged involvement in a series of bank robberies in Baramulla and Budgam districts and the killing of a civilian in central Kashmir.

As per the police, the arrested persons were working for local Lashkar operatives from Budgam.

A police spokesperson said that on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, the Baramulla Police and 29 Rashtriya Rifles initiated a joint operation following a specific input and arrested the three OGWs, identified as Rahil Ahmad Parray of Kanihama, Arif Ahmad Mir of Mazhama and Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Singhpora.

“The trio was involved in the robbery at J&K Bank, Khare Sherabad, on April 22 and a string of other robberies including the Grameen Bank, Ogmuna, Grameen Bank, Panzinara, and J&K Bank, Chandipora.”

They had taken away Rs. 9, 51,896 INR in all from these banks, the spokesperson added.

“They were also involved in the looting of ₹3, 50, 000 INR from a petrol pump in Budgam on February 18. They also had a role in the killing of a civilian, namely Naseer Ahmad Khan of Buchipora Magam on April 11, and were working on the directions of designated LET terrorists Yousuf Dar alias Kantru and Abrar Nadeem Bhat.”

Police recovered ₹24,500, a Chinese pistol, two magazines, 25 live rounds, two 12 bore rifles, three cartridges, two pouches, a multipurpose knife, three PPE kits, a weapon tying chain and three vehicles (Alto K-10 JKOSG 5626, Alto-800 JK05G -45664, and an Alto¬ K 1O without number plate) from their possession.