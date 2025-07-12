A gang of three burglars who met in Tihar jail and had been targeting Noida residential areas for the last one-and-a-half months, were arrested following a brief gunfight on Thursday night, said police on Friday. 3 of gang formed in Tihar held for burglaries in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar

Police said the suspects have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, 29, a resident of Shahpur Jat in South Delhi; Aman Bagga, 29, a resident of Kapurthala in Punjab; and Sarvapal Singh, 54, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

The suspects entered a society in Jalvayu Vihar in their car and targeted houses after finding locked houses.

“On Thursday night, we received a tip-off that the suspects were moving towards Noida Sector 35 area. On getting the information, multiple checkpoints were placed. When a suspicious car was spotted approaching, police tried to stop it, following which the suspects moved toward Sector 33 and fired at the police,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida, Yamuna Prasad.

“Police officers narrowly escaped but a bullet hit the police vehicle. In retaliatory fire, Sanjiv sustained a bullet injury to his leg while Aman and Sarvapal were arrested when they tried to escape on foot,” said DCP Prasad.

Investigation revealed that Sanjiv has more than 31, Aman 31, and Sarvapal 28 cases against them at various police stations across Delhi-NCR.

“Around two years back, the three of them became friends when they were imprisoned in Tihar Jail, on charges of theft and assault. Aman and Sarvpal were released around one and a half months back while Sanjiv was already on bail. They started targeting residential areas together,” added DCP Prasad.

“In the last month they targeted three to five houses in Noida including one in Sector 12 and Sector 21, Jalvayu Vihar. CCTV cameras installed at Jalvayu Vihar revealed that they entered the society in their car. One suspect stayed in the car while two entered the R Block building, ” said Sector 24 station house officer (SHO) Vidhyut Goel.

Police recovered a smartwatch, 500kg of gold, ₹2 lakh in cash, a Honda City car, and equipment used to break into houses. Investigation is underway to identify how many houses they have targeted in Noida so far, said police.