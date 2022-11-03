3 workers injured in cylinder blast

Mumbai: Three workers employed with a caterer were reportedly injured in a gas cylinder blast at Chhabildas School.

One of them has suffered severe burns, another has moderate burns, while the third sustained only superficial injuries. All three are stable, as per the officials of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The injured workers have been identified as Javed Ali (38), Bharat Singh (26) and Gopal Sahu (50). Sahu has some singed hair and an injury unrelated to the fire on his right hand. Ali reported a deep gash on his head, a cut on the upper side of an ear and a blunt injury on his abdominal area. Singh is in the trauma ward as he suffered 60% burns.

After a party got over around 11.30pm on Monday, the men began cleaning duties. It was almost 2 am on Tuesday night by the time they got done with the work.

“As it was very late in the night, and we could not get any trains at that time, we got permission to sleep in the hall. The plan was to get up early in the morning and take a train home,” said one of their co-workers Aehsan Qureshi. He said he doesn’t remember anything other than being woken up by a loud blast and screams.

Sahu said he remembers smelling something burning and things falling down soon after waking up. “There was another worker lying close to me. I shook him awake and told him we need to leave. It was while running out that I sustained some injuries,” he told HT.

Bharat Singh’s cousin Pratap Singh said that the young man’s face was badly burnt and it was his screams that woke up the other workers. A doctor from the hospital assured that all three patients are stable and conscious. “Bharat will have to be kept under observation for the next couple of days,” he said.