30 illegal kiosks, 3 nurseries removed from green belts in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2024 06:14 AM IST

The encroachments were all located on key roads or on green belts under GMDA jurisdiction, officials said.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) enforcement wing continued its anti-encroachment drive on Saturday, with the authority removing encroachments from major roads and green belts in Sectors 52, 52A, 53 and 57, GMDA officials aware of the matter said adding, that 30 illegal kiosks, 3 plant nurseries and unauthorised shops set up in the green belt were demolished.

A team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) enforcement wing carrying out demolition on SPR Banjara Market near Vatika Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday. (PARVEEN KUMAR)
A team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) enforcement wing carrying out demolition on SPR Banjara Market near Vatika Chowk in Gurugram on Thursday. (PARVEEN KUMAR)

They said that the encroachments were all located on key roads or on green belts under GMDA jurisdiction.

GMDA district town planner, enforcement, RS Bhath said that a few temporary huts, cattle sheds and boards of different companies on green belts were also removed. “Due to the presence of these kiosks and other encroachments, the traffic on major junctions was affected and hence action was taken. We have constituted a number of teams, which are surveying major roads and all such illegal structures will be removed,” he said.

Bhath said that local residents and RWA representatives of the area also gave suggestions and information to the enforcement teams regarding encroachments. “The local residents have expressed their support for this drive and appreciated the steps being taken to remove these illegal structures,” he said.

On Saturday, the drive was carried out by teams comprising assistant town planners and about 15 Junior Engineers of GMDA. Nearly 50 police personnel also participated in the drive. Vehicles found to be wrongly parked and causing obstruction to traffic were also towed away, GMDA officials said.

“We will ensure that violators develop fear of legal action against them. If any violators are found re-encroaching the area post our enforcement drive, we will not hesitate to lodge an FIR against them,” said Bhath.

In the last three days, GMDA has conducted demolition drives along SPR and MG Road, wherein a large number of illegal structures, unauthorised markets and dwellings, nurseries were cleared from the master sector roads, service roads and green belts falling under the authority.

