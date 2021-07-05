32 govt primary schools in Ludhiana to soon have solar panels

Over 32 government primary schools in the district Government schools in the district will soon have solar power systems in their campuses. The move has been introduced to save electricity and reduce the bill.

Schools will get 5 KW to 6 KW solar panels installed on their respective rooftops. As per authorities, the state education department has released the first list of schools that will get solar panels.

As per sources, officials have already inspected the schools, and the panels will be installed there soon.

Shivani Sood, school head of Government Primary School, Haibowal Kalan, said, “Earlier, students used to face problems whenever there was a power cut in the area. We have been paying an electricity bill of ₹60,000 every two months and have been facing difficulty in depositing the bill. Now, we have 1,500 students in the school. The installation of solar panels will help students study without any trouble from power cuts.”

The selected schools are- Government Primary Schools, Daad, Jandiali, Kohara, Nandpur, Giaspura, New Shimlapuri, Dhandari Khurd, Sherpur Kalan, Sherper Khurd, Haibowal Kalan, Daba, Dholewal, Shimlapuri, Lohara, Vishkarma, Gobind Nagar, Jawaddi, BR Sunet, Sunet, Haibowal Khurd, Model Gram, Chet Singh, Sahnewal, Kot Mangal Singh, Kakowal, Mehrbaan, Chanan Devi, Kailash Nagar, Indira Colony, Bhattain Bet, Tarf Karabara and Basti Jodhewal.

Nisha Rani, school head, GPS, Giaspura, said, “We have a strength of 4,837 students studying in Pre-primary classes to Class 5, and the installation of solar panels will enable the school to generate more energy and save a large number of units annually. As per the system, the electricity generated goes to the power department and the units are adjusted in the monthly bill.”

The district education officer, elementary, Jaswinder Kaur, said, “This will help primary schools generate more energy and save up many units of electricity annually. The schools will face no power outages issues and students will get a conducive atmosphere to study without any hassle.”