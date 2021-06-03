32-year-old remanded to police custody for duping 58-year-old woman using sleight of hand in Hadapsar

PUNE A 32-year-old man has been remanded to police custody on Thursday, for duping a 58-year-old woman using sleight of hand in Hadapsar.

The arrested man was identified as Swapnil Lalwani (32), a resident of Kalepadal. He was produced in a local court and remanded to police custody.

The incident happened on May 4 between 12 noon and 1:30pm, at an ATM near the Bank of Maharashtra branch in Hadapsar.

The complainant, a resident of Handewadi, had gone to the ATM to withdraw money. However, before she could use the machine, the man convinced her that it does not work. He then pretended that he was not able to withdraw cash either and suggested that they both go to another ATM nearby, according to the complaint.

When the two reached the second ATM, the man deceitfully saw the confidential code the woman was entering on the machine. He then used sleight of hand to swap the ATM card that the woman had in her hand and put a duplicate card in its place, according to police.

The man then used the card and the code he had seen to withdraw ₹15,000, according to the police.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station.