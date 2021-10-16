33 juveniles escape from remand home in Aurangabad, 15 return

PATNA: Thirty-three inmates of Aurangabad’s remand home for juveniles escaped after breaking the iron rods and iron grill of the main door on Friday night, said officials. All the accused had been arrested for criminal offences and were between 12 and 17 years of age.

According to reports, the incident came to light on Saturday morning when the security guard of the remand home, situated in Babhandi locality, found the iron rods of the main barrack missing. Later, in the emergency headcount, 33 inmates were found missing.

The newly constructed building functioned without any CCTVs and generator. There are five armed guards, three homeguard jawans and three private security guards deployed for security.

A closer look at the main gate showed that the iron rods had been bent to make way. Footmarks on the boundary wall of the remand home also confirmed that the missing inmates had used the route to make their escape.

Immediately after the incident came to light, the safe home officials informed the district administration as well as town police station which in turn launched a manhunt.

Aurangabad DM Sourabh Jorwal said 15 of the accused returned to the safe place. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining ones. He added that adjoining areas of the town have been cordoned off and parents of the inmates have been informed.

Earlier on Friday evening, the inmates vandalised the safe home premises on allegations of their meal being served up late and poor quality of food. In-charge of the remand home, superintendent Bikramaditya Pal, said the protesting inmates damaged the furniture, windowpanes, generator, tore official papers and attacked the staff, leaving two seriously injured.

This is the second such incident within three months. Earlier on July 14, six inmates from Gaya, Jehanabad, Patna and Buxar had escaped from the remand home.