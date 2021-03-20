34 arrested in Uttam Nagar call centre scam

New Delhi: Thirty-four people were arrested by the cyber cell for allegedly duping foreigners through two fake call centres that they were running from a building in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday. They were cheating foreign nationals in the name of social security number processing and providing technical to the clients of a leading cellphone company and antivirus support for the equipments of a leading cellphone and laptop brand.

Deputy commissioner of police (CyPAD) Anyesh Roy said that the arrested persons also extorted money from foreigners by sending them voice recordings, pretending to be US Drug Enforcement. They sent pop-ups to unsuspecting people that their electronic devices have been hacked and then cheated them on the pretext of providing technical support by a leading anti-virus company. The arrested persons also used to send recorded messages pretending to be from the technical support team of a leading cellphone company and then cheated the callers.

“Among the arrested persons are the owners of the two call centres. They have been identified as Kshitiz Bali, Abhishek and Dhananjay Negi. While Bali ran a call centre on the building’s third floor, the other two ran another call centre of the fourth floor,” added DCP Roy.