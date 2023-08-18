In Prayagraj, 3,440 transformers go defunct in first 4 months of FY 23-24

Blame it on poor upkeep or overloading during summers, in the first four months of the current financial year 2023-24 itself, a whopping 3,440 transformers have gone defunct in the district as per official records of the power department. (Pic for representation)

This has caused inconvenience to thousands of residents of both the rural and urban areas of the district.

As per data available with the power department, a total of 66,154 transformers are installed in the district. Of these, 3,440 transformers became defunct during the last four months.

Maximum 1,036 transformers developed snags in trans-Yamuna areas of the district while 733 transformers got defunct in Meja area alone while another 377 got defunct in Handia area and 421 in Phaphamau, all located in trans-Ganga area of the district.

Within the city area, 47 got defunct under Tagore Town power sub-station, 43 under Bamrauli sub-station, 37 in areas under Mayohall sub-station, 31 under Naini, 29 under Karelabagh and 22 under Kalyani Devi sub-station.

If one looks at the month-wise data of transformers going defunct in the district, July saw a maximum of 1,184 transformers developing snags despite the fact that the power load during this period decreased as compared to peak summers of May and June.

The main reason for transformers going defunct untimely in such large numbers is believed to be poor maintenance work and not increasing the capacity of transformers despite heavy loads on them.

However, the power department officials say that the defunct transformers were sent to the workshop for immediate repairs and in their place, alternate transformers from store were installed to ensure resumption of power supply as fast as possible despite long distances and weather constraints.

Power department chief engineer Vinod Kumar Gangwar said that all the circles of the power department have been asked to assess and provide the reason for transformers going defunct in their regions. After this further action will be taken, he said.