350 farmers booked for Hisar incident

The Hisar police have booked over 350 farmers under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing any public servant in discharge of public functions) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Urban State police station after they protested in Hisar outside a temporary Covid hospital, where Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to inaugurate the hospital.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said police have registered the FIR against 350 unknown farmers under attempt to murder and other sections for trying to enter inside the newly-inaugurated hospital, where patients were admitted.

“Police had already registered the FIR against farmers before their leaders held a meeting with senior district officials on Sunday. We were not aware that the Urban State police had registered the FIR till Wednesday night,” the spokesman added.

Police had not shared the FIR copy in public domain. Farmers announced to gherao the commissioner’s office on May 24.

Farm leader Vikas Sisar said, “The senior administrative officials betrayed the farm leaders by assuring them that no FIR will be registered against them when they released 85 farmers on Sunday evening. We have decided to gherao the commissioner’s office. Senior leaders of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha will take part in the protest,” he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Hisar’s three villages - Majra, Umra and Mahjat on Thursday decided to ‘boycott’ the Covid lockdown alleging that it has been imposed to suppress the farm agitation. Residents of the villages held a meeting and passed resolution to boycott the lockdown, testing and vaccination drive.

The villagers said a group of youths will impose ‘Thikhri pahra’ to stop entry of government employees in their respective villages. The BJP-JJP leaders’ entry will also be prohibited in the villages.

Hansi SDM Jitendra Ahlawat said they are trying to convince the farmers so that they can check the rise in Covid cases.