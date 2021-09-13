Home / Cities / Others / 387 drivers face action, 215 rickshaws seized
387 drivers face action, 215 rickshaws seized

By HTC
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:03 PM IST

PUNE Coming down hard on autorickshaw drivers violating traffic rules in the city, the Pune regional transport office (RTO) took action against 387 autorickshaws, and seized 215 for not having legal documents to operate.

The Pune RTO formed squads along with the Pune traffic police and since September 9, this action has been on.

On August 31, a minor girl was allegedly raped and kidnapped by auto drivers from the Pune railway station.

“We have formed different five squads of RTO inspectors and our officials and throughout the day we are checking and inspecting autos at the major chowks. Permits, licences and all other necessary documents are checked by the squad. Action is then taken and if the offence is serious the vehicle is seized. Accordingly, we have taken action against 387 drivers and seized 215 vehicles since September 9,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO.

