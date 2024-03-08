4 club bouncers booked for assaulting woman over smoking in Sector-30

Gurugram: Four bouncers of a club near Signature Tower in Sector-30 were booked for assaulting a woman and forcibly throwing her out of the premises after an argument over smoking, police said on Friday. A case was registered against the bouncers based on the woman’s complaint. (Representational Image)

Investigators said the incident took place at about 12.30am on Thursday. The 29-year-old victim, Aditi Chhetri, a native of Dehradun, had reached the club with a friend Priyaranjan on Wednesday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They said Priyaranjan had started smoking which led to an altercation with the bouncers.

According to the police, Chhetri, a resident of DLF Phase-III, alleged that at least four bouncers, of whom two were women, later assaulted and tried to choke her. The suspects forcibly removed the duo from the club afterwards.

Inspector Manoj Verma, Sector-40 station house officer, said that bouncers had objected to smoking inside the club.

“Chhetri, being intoxicated, entered into an argument after which the bouncers assaulted her,” Verma said, adding they had collected CCTV footage of the club and would arrest the suspects soon.

On Chhetri’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the bouncers under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-40 police station on Thursday.