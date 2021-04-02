4 held for beating dalit youth

Lakhimpur Kheri: A 22-year dalit youth Harendra was brutally thrashed by four people in Kusahi locality of Belrayan town in Tikonia kotwali area on Wednesday night. Old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the attack. Police said all four accused had been arrested.

Reports said the youth sustained injuries in his private parts but circle officer (CO), Nighasan, Pradeep Kumar Verma, who is investigating the case, said, “Such injuries are mentioned neither in the complaint nor in the statement of the victim.”

“Even the attending doctors were not informed about such injuries by the victim or his relatives,” he said.

However, he added that investigation was underway and all the four accused had been arrested.

According to Tikonia police sources, Dharmendra, the victim’s brother, told the police in his complaint that Harendra was preparing for a competition and practised running early morning.

According to his complaint, Harendra was running outside his house on Wednesday when the accused Bramhadeen and his three sons Bharat, Gajraj and Raju caught hold of him and took him to their house where they brutally beat him.

The assailants left him seriously injured.

Later, his family members rescued him and rushed him to the local primary health centre. However, in view of his serious condition, Harendra was sent to the district hospital where he is still under treatment.

CO Pradeep Kumar Verma said an FIR under Sections 323, 504, 506, 342 and 308 of IPC and Sections 3(27) 5A of SC/ST Act had been registered against the four accused who had been arrested.

When asked about the motive behind the brutal attack, the CO said the aggrieved family had cited old enmity with Bramhadeen.

“Investigations revealed that both parties had a dispute a year back but, they reconciled later,” he said.--Deo Kant Pandey