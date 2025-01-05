4 killed, 2 missing after vehicle plunged into rivulet in J&K’s Kishtwar

At least four people were killed, and two others went missing after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a rivulet at Massu Padder area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, said officials. Police said that the two missing persons include the driver of the vehicle. (Representational image)

Police said the pickup truck ‘Mahindra Bolero camper’ veered off the road and fell into Bhot Nullah (rivulet), a major tributary of Chenab River

The deceased were identified as Satish Kumar, Haqiqat Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Raj Kumar, all residents of Gulabgarh. They were labourers and were returning to their homes. The two missing persons include the driver of the vehicle.

Kishtwar district commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan said, “The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their respective families after post-mortem by a team of doctors while searches are on to trace two others, who are missing after the accident.”

“It appears the accident happened during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. It went unnoticed in the night and came to the fore on Sunday morning,” he said.

Rescuers were facing difficulties due to the hilly terrain.

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X.