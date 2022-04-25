4 of a family killed, 8 hurt in van-lorry collision near Tirupati
HYDERABAD: Four persons of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a mini-van which they were travelling in collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district around midnight on Sunday, officials said.
The accident happened near the temple town of Srikalahasti. “There were 12 people in the van. Three of them died on the spot, while another girl succumbed while being shifted to the Sri Venkata Ramachandra Ruia Hospital, Tirupati,” Tirupati district collector K Venkatramana Reddy said.
The deceased were identified as Arjunaiah (45), his wife Narasamma (40), Maremma (43) and Dharani (10). The injured including driver Srinivas (30), Kavitha (28), Dhanush (13), Gopi (29), Ananda (30), Mokshita (3) and Dilli Rani (19) are undergoing treatment at the hospital.
“Another person who managed to escape with minor injuries was discharged after treatment at Srikalahasti area hospital,” the collector said, adding that all the victims were the natives of Chandragiri town near Tirupati.
He said the family was returning from Muthyalamma Jatara (a local religious fair) at Kanupuru village of Naidupeta block in Nellore district, when the driver of their van lost control over the steering and collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.
On coming to know about the accident, Srikalahasti police rushed to the spot and took up the rescue operations.
A police official of the Srikalahasti police station said prima facie, the driver of the van appeared to be in a drunken state. “We have booked a case of accident and are investigating,” he said.
Bible in classroom: Bengaluru school principal says will seek legal opinion
After the hijab in classrooms row in Karnataka, a new row has erupted in the state alleging that a school in Bengaluru had taken an undertaking from parents that they would not object to their wards carrying the Bible to class. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Monday accused the administration of Clarence High School here of making it mandatory for students to carry the Bible.
Over 1,000 people penalized for not wearing face masks in Noida: Police
Over a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, police said on Monday. The action was taken on Sunday, they said. “Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places,” a police spokesperson said.
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi, five labourers feared trapped
An under-construction building in Satya Niketan area of Delhi collapsed on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Five labourers are feared to be trapped in the debris, the Delhi Fire Service said. Rescue operations are underway.
Trains stopped on Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line after transmission line breaks
Train services on the Yesvantpur-Tumakuru line in Bengaluru were halted on Sunday morning after an assistant loco pilot spotted that a 66 kilovolts (KV) electrical transmission line was broken. The line, of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, was running above the railway tracks when it broke and fell on the overhead electrical equipment of the Railways at Yesvantpur yard. It is believed that around six trains were affected from the snapped high-tension power line.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrested MP writes to Lok Sabha speaker on Sena, Hindutva
Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray government over the Hanuman Chalisa row, which resulted in the MP and her husband's arrest. Rana and her husband Ravi, who is an MLA, were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The arrest came hours after they dropped their plan to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Matoshree, the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
