Tripura student body protests demanding Roman script for Kokborok; 40 detained

At least 40 activists of Tripura’s indigenous students’ organisation Twipra Students’ Federation ( TSF) were taken to preventive detention after they blocked the road in front of the North Gate in Agartala on Monday during their 12-hour strike demanding Roman script for Kokborok language and the passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill. The TSF said they have called for a 12-hour strike throughout the state to demand Roman script for Kokborok language. (PTI)

Kokborok is the lingua franca of majority of the indigenous community in the state. Despite the language being recognised as an official language in the state, it does not have a script.

“At least 40 members of the students’ organisation blocked the road and that’s why we took them to preventive detention. We have heard that protests are going on in other places,” said Soubhik De, additional superintendent of police (urban) of West District.

TSF general secretary Hamalu Jamatia said, “We called for a 12-hour strike throughout the state to demand Roman script for Kokborok language. We are not against any community. We are not here for any communal violence. We are just here for our demand of Roman script.”

Earlier this June, TIPRA Motha’s student organistion TISF protested for the Roman script for Kokborok language. During the movement, nearly 20 people, including five security personnel, were injured.

