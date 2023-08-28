News / Cities / Others / Tripura student body protests demanding Roman script for Kokborok; 40 detained

Tripura student body protests demanding Roman script for Kokborok; 40 detained

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Aug 28, 2023 12:47 PM IST

The Twipra Students’ Federation blocked the road in front of the North Gate in Agartala on Monday during their 12-hour strike

At least 40 activists of Tripura’s indigenous students’ organisation Twipra Students’ Federation ( TSF) were taken to preventive detention after they blocked the road in front of the North Gate in Agartala on Monday during their 12-hour strike demanding Roman script for Kokborok language and the passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The TSF said they have called for a 12-hour strike throughout the state to demand Roman script for Kokborok language. (PTI)
The TSF said they have called for a 12-hour strike throughout the state to demand Roman script for Kokborok language. (PTI)

Kokborok is the lingua franca of majority of the indigenous community in the state. Despite the language being recognised as an official language in the state, it does not have a script.

“At least 40 members of the students’ organisation blocked the road and that’s why we took them to preventive detention. We have heard that protests are going on in other places,” said Soubhik De, additional superintendent of police (urban) of West District.

TSF general secretary Hamalu Jamatia said, “We called for a 12-hour strike throughout the state to demand Roman script for Kokborok language. We are not against any community. We are not here for any communal violence. We are just here for our demand of Roman script.”

Earlier this June, TIPRA Motha’s student organistion TISF protested for the Roman script for Kokborok language. During the movement, nearly 20 people, including five security personnel, were injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out