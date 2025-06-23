414 government primary schools in Prayagraj likely to face merger

Following the directive to merge government-run primary and upper primary schools with low student enrollment into nearby schools, the officials from the state’s basic education department acknowledge that 414 schools in Prayagraj district have fewer than 50 students enrolled. Before the schools are paired, the benefits of the merger will be communicated to parents, community members, local officials, school teachers, and teacher unions. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A meeting in this regard has already been held, and according to the state government’s directive, block education officers (BEOs) will now visit the identified schools and submit a proposal to the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) for merging them with nearby schools. The proposals will be based on factors such as infrastructure facilities, accessibility, enrollment, inclusiveness, and local conditions and needs, officials explained.

Confirming the development, acting BSA-Prayagraj Devbrat Singh stated that a meeting has been conducted regarding the merging of primary and upper primary schools in the district with low student count. “A report in this regard from the BEOs is expected soon, following which further action will be taken in accordance with the government orders,” he said.

There are around a dozen schools in the district where student count is below 10, said officials. Among them, primary schools of Amarpur and Domhar of Shankargarh development block have just three and four students, respectively. LIkewise, the primary school of Dharhariya Nagar area has five and primary school of Kechuadih Dhobiyan Basti in Karchhana has five students. Primary schools of Harkhuriya and Naubasta of Shankargarh block and upper primary school at Madra in Uruwa have only six students each, said officials.

Similarly, only seven students are enrolled in the upper primary school at Mauhariya in Shankargarh, nine students each are registered in primary schools of Kechuadih and Lagari Patti in Karachhana besides primary school at Tendua in Shankargarh and upper primary school at Akbar Shahpur in Koraon block.

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department has directed to merge low-enrolment council schools with nearby better-performing schools to improve education quality and optimise resource use. The guidelines, released on June 16 by additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar, aim to streamline infrastructure, teaching staff, and learning resources by operating the paired schools as unified entities.

This initiative is expected to improve teacher availability, encourage peer learning, strengthen smart classes and Bal Vatikas, and boost student enrolment while reducing dropout rates. According to officials, district magistrates have been assigned the responsibility of identifying low-enrolment schools, conducting field inspections, engaging with stakeholders, and submitting regular progress reports. Additionally, clear teacher responsibilities and a support system within BSA offices are to be put in place.

