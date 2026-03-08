45-year-old farmer killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone

Within a week of the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy in a leopard attack in the north Nighasan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone on March 2, a 45-year-old farmer was killed in a tiger attack on Friday night in the Sampurnanagar forest range of the Dudhwa buffer zone. Dudhwa buffer zone officials talking to villagers after a tiger attack resulted in a human fatality in the Sampurnanagar range on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

He was identified as Pragat Singh of Chima Farm.

His partially eaten body was recovered from a sugarcane field near his farmhouse on Saturday morning.

Dudhwa buffer zone Deputy Field Director Kirti Chaudhary confirmed the death in a tiger attack, stating that reported tiger movements in the area and the nature of the injuries indicated a tiger was involved. She said the body had been sent for postmortem examination and compensation, as per rules, would be given to the aggrieved family after the postmortem report.

She urged villagers to remain alert due to the movement of big cats in the area and advised them not to venture into the fields alone, but in groups, to avoid wild animals. She added that patrolling in the area would be intensified to monitor the movement of the errant big cat.

Reports said Pragat Singh had gone to his fields on Friday evening but did not return home. His family members tried to locate him, but failed to trace him due to darkness.

On Saturday morning, they, along with other villagers, resumed the search and found his turban and shoes near a sugarcane field. Apprehending foul play, they entered the field and discovered Pragat Singh’s mutilated body.

Officials from the Sampurnanagar forest range were informed and rushed to the spot to inspect the scene.

Villagers expressed their anguish over the killing and demanded that the area be fenced to keep wild animals away from human habitations.

This is the third human fatality in a big cat attack in Lakhimpur Kheri this year. On March 2, a 14-year-old boy, Raj Kamal Singh of Jasnagar, was killed in a leopard attack near Khairatiya village under the north Nighasan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone. Earlier, on January 11, a 35-year-old woman, Usha Devi, was killed in a big cat attack in the same range.