47-year-old woman’s body found in drain in Haryana’s Karnal

A day after a 47-year-old woman went missing, her body was recovered in a drain near Munak village of Karnal district in Haryana on Friday morning, police said.

The family members alleged that she was raped and murdered and suspected the involvement of two persons in the case.

On the complaint of the family members, a case was registered against two persons who are allegedly known to the victim, police said.

According to the family of the deceased, the woman on Thursday morning left home to collect wood from the fields but as she did not return until evening, her family filed a missing complaint with Munak police station.

“Late at night her body was traced in a drain near Munak village and the police team reached the spot,” Mukesh Kumar, Munak police station in charge, said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and police recorded the statement of family members of the victim, Kumar said.

Kumar said the body of the deceased woman was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter has been launched to nab the accused persons, he added.