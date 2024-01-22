close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / 5 held in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham for murder of cow shelter staffer

5 held in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham for murder of cow shelter staffer

ByRitesh Mishra
Jan 22, 2024 02:18 PM IST

The Kabirdham police said the four persons were arrested and the minor detained on Sunday based on the statement of residents and technical inputs, including mobile phone location

RAIPUR: Five persons including a minor have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old man who was found dead on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, police said on Monday.

Police said the victim, identified as Sadhram Yadav, had been working at a cow shelter in the district’s Kawardha town for the last two decades (Getty Images)
Police said the victim, identified as Sadhram Yadav, had been working at a cow shelter in the district’s Kawardha town for the last two decades (Getty Images)

The victim, identified as Sadhram Yadav, worked at a cow shelter in the district’s Kawardha town.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Sadhram Yadav was headed to his village Lalpur on a bicycle on Saturday when the accused stopped him on the outskirts of Kawardha town and slit his throat, Kabirdham superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav said.

The district police chief said the body was only spotted on Sunday morning.

“Based on the statement of residents and technical inputs, including mobile phone location, four persons were arrested and a minor was detained on Sunday,” he said.

The four adults have been identified as Sufian Kureshi (21), Idris Khan (27), Ayaz Khan (18), Mahtab Khan (22), he said.

The SP said three of the four adults have a criminal record.

Police said the motive for the murder was still unclear and a matter of investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On