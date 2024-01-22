5 held in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham for murder of cow shelter staffer

RAIPUR: Five persons including a minor have been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old man who was found dead on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district, police said on Monday. Police said the victim, identified as Sadhram Yadav, had been working at a cow shelter in the district’s Kawardha town for the last two decades (Getty Images)

The victim, identified as Sadhram Yadav, worked at a cow shelter in the district’s Kawardha town.

Sadhram Yadav was headed to his village Lalpur on a bicycle on Saturday when the accused stopped him on the outskirts of Kawardha town and slit his throat, Kabirdham superintendent of police Abhishek Pallav said.

The district police chief said the body was only spotted on Sunday morning.

“Based on the statement of residents and technical inputs, including mobile phone location, four persons were arrested and a minor was detained on Sunday,” he said.

The four adults have been identified as Sufian Kureshi (21), Idris Khan (27), Ayaz Khan (18), Mahtab Khan (22), he said.

The SP said three of the four adults have a criminal record.

Police said the motive for the murder was still unclear and a matter of investigation.