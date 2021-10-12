5 million vax doses administered in Pune city

PUNE: The state government will felicitate the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for vaccinating the highest percentage of beneficiaries among all civic bodies in the state as over 5 million doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries.

Of the over 3,480,035 eligible beneficiaries living in the city, 3,085,515 have got their first dose and 1,635,076 have been fully vaccinated namely, 88.66% have got their first dose and 46.98% have been fully vaccinated. This is the highest coverage with regard to Covid-19 vaccination for any city in the state in proportion to its population.

Also on Sunday Pune district saw over 999,071 vaccinations, which is the highest for any district in the state for that day. As of Monday evening, Pune district reported over 11.2 million vaccinations; while Mumbai - which has the highest number of vaccinations reported – administered over 13.7 million vaccine doses.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer, said, “In addition to donations from private players and the steady supply of vaccines from the state government, the PMC could inoculate the highest number of beneficiaries because of its effective planning. We ensured that we vaccinated as many beneficiaries as possible on the same day that the vaccine arrived and used the doses on the same day. Pune city has about 192 government and 248 private vaccination centres running and so, we could vaccinate at least 200 beneficiaries at one centre on one day.”

Over 284,000 beneficiaries vaccinated through PMC special drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been able to inoculate over 284,000 beneficiaries through its special drive covering the homeless, slum dwellers, Olympic players, bedridden players, the specially-abled, senior citizens, the third gender and super spreaders such as hawkers, rickshaw drivers, and women working as maids. A total of 1,185 sessions have been organised and more than 284,198 beneficiaries have been vaccinated as of October 7.