5 more runaway kids from Dera Bassi traced to Mumbai

A week after seven schoolchildren ran away from home in Dera Bassi, police traced and brought back the remaining five children from Mumbai. After tracing them in Mumbai with the help of the local Samta Nagar police, a team of Dera Bassi police brought the five boys back home on Sunday, following which they were handed over to their respective families. (HT Photo)

The other two children were already rescued from the New Delhi railway station on July 11.

The boys, aged 10-15, who are friends and study in the same government school in Dera Bassi, had run away from home on Sunday to earn money, said police.

According to police, all these children are from migrant families and have been residing in Dera Bassi for a long time.

An investigating officer said all seven boys spent Sunday wandering around Dera Bassi, before boarding a train to Mumbai from Ambala, intending to find work and earn money.

Launching a search, police had sent alerts to all railway stations, and pasted missing person posters at railway stations and bus stops. Meanwhile, after wandering around in Mumbai, two boys decided to head back to Dera Bassi.

They were intercepted by security personnel at the Delhi railway station, causing them to get scared and contact their families. Subsequently, a Dera Bassi police team travelled to Delhi and brought them back with the help of local police.

Continuing the search for the remaining five children, police traced them to Mumbai. According to police, the eldest boy in the group had some money, and bought the train tickets, food and other necessities.

Inspector Mandeep Singh, SHO, Dera Bassi, said, “All seven missing children have been brought back home from Delhi and Mumbai, and handed over to their parents.”