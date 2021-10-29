53-yr-old man arrested in Assam for molesting daughter

A 53-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district after his 19-year-old daughter lodged an FIR of molestation against him, officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday at Silcoorie area under Ghungoor Police Station in Sonai Assembly constituency.

Officer in charge of Ghungoor Police Station, Chandan Borah, said that a 19-year-old girl came to the police station on Thursday along with her mother and lodged an FIR against her father for molesting her.

“She alleged that her 53-year-old father attempted to molest her on Wednesday in absence of her mother. The man, according to the girl, was drunk and this was one of his many attempts. After an initial medical checkup, we registered a case against the man and arrested him. He will be produced before the court on Friday evening,” the officer in charge said.

The girl’s mother informed that this was not the first time that her husband attempted to molest her daughter. She said, “My daughter is 19-year-old now but my husband has been trying to get sexual advantage from her since she was a minor. I informed to the other family members and some neighbours. At one point, he apologised and promised not to repeat this but he was clearly lying. Now I want strict action to be taken against him.”

In another incident, a 60-year-old man has been arrested for raping his minor niece. Officer in charge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin confirmed that the man was arrested on Thursday evening immediately after the minor girl lodged a complaint.

The superintendent of police of Cachar district has assured that strong action is taken against the culprits. Both the cases will be investigated thoroughly. She said, “We are strictly against such activities. Abusive attitudes towards children and women are not tolerated. I have ordered a proper investigation in both cases and we can ensure that strict actions will be taken against the culprits”.