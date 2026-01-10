A joint team of Adapur police and agriculture department officials seized 565 bags of fertiliser during raids at a fertiliser shop in the India-Nepal border area of East Champaran district on Friday evening, officials said. 565 bags of urea seized in East Champaran

Adapur station house officer (SHO) Pappu Kumar Paswan said the action was taken following a tip-off. The joint team conducted a raid at Gupta Stores at Jamunapur under the Adapur police station area in Raxaul subdivision.

“The seizure includes 565 bags of urea stored across multiple godowns. Preliminary investigations indicate that the consignment had been stockpiled far beyond the permissible limit and was disproportionate to the sanctioned supply,” the SHO said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

“We are trying to ascertain the source of the consignment, and efforts are on to establish both forward and backward linkages,” Paswan said.

The seizure is the latest in a series of such cases in the region, raising concerns over black marketing and cross-border smuggling, which could impact farmers’ access to essential agricultural inputs.

On December 22 last year, a joint team of Jitna police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and agriculture department officials seized 1,970 bags of urea and fertilisers during raids at six locations in Reganiya and Agawa villages under Jitna police station in the India-Nepal border area of East Champaran district.

Earlier, on August 20, Govindpur police booked a sales manager of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for alleged misappropriation of fertiliser meant for distribution to farmers in the district. Subsequently, on August 25, 113 bags of IFFCO urea were seized from Kataha village near Kumari Devi Chowk under Muffasil police station in Motihari.

In July last year, 16 bags of urea were seized while being smuggled into Nepal following a clash between smugglers and SSB personnel at Brahm Seema Chowki near Agarwa along the India-Nepal border.