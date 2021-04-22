59 dead in 24 hours

PATNA

Bihar reported 11,489 new Covid cases and 59 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 69,868.

The recovery rate, which stood at 81.47% on Tuesday, came down to 80.36% on Wednesday.

Capital district Patna reported maximum number (2,643) of cases, followed by Gaya (945). The number of active cases in Patna stood at 16,547.

Barring five districts of Banka, Kaimur, Kishanganj, Sitamarhi and Sheohar, the rest 33 districts have reported more than 100 positive cases on Wednesday, the reports of which were released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, facing flak over shortage of Remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients, the union ministry of health and family welfare has allocated 24,500 vials of the anti-viral drug to Bihar as an interim allocation for the period from April 21 to April 30.

“Nineteen states have been given this allotment by the government of India and six out of the eight domestic manufacturers will be supplying this to Bihar,” said Bihar’s principal secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit on Thursday.

Of the 24,500 vials that the state would be getting during the period, 14,000 vials are being supplied by Zydus Cadila, 6500 from Hetro Pharma, 1000 from Mylan, 2000 vials from Cipla and 1000 from jubilant Pharma, he said.

With regard to supply of oxygen, the principal secretary said that as per the government of India formula, the state government has placed the demand for 300 MTs of Oxygen.

The state government, which has given a call to migrants to return at the earliest, has issued letters to all district magistrates to get ready with quarantine centres at every subdivision. “Every returnee, including migrants, will be tested and will be put in isolation wards if tested positive. The state government will meet their requirements, including food,” Amrit said.

He said Bihar Medical Services Infrastructure Ltd have been authorized to procure 100 True Nat machines to ramp up the RTPCR testing and temporary structures will be set up in every district with oxygenated beds.