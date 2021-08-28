6 arrested in PCMC with 3kg of ambergris

PUNE: The forest department recovered 3kg of what is believed to be whale vomit, also known as ambergris, from six people from who allegedly smuggled the material into Maharashtra.

The six people, including one woman, were arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad, travelling in a car.

The arrested men were identified as Muhamadnayin Mutmatali Choudary (58), Yogeshwar Sudhakar Sakhare (25), Anil Dilip Kamthe (45), Jyotiba Govind Jadhav (38), Krushnat Sripati Khot (59), and Sujata Tanaji Jadhav (44), according to the police.

“They had brought it from Karnataka. This is mainly used for making perfumes. We are investigating where they were taking it or whom they were selling it to,” said Rahul Patil, district forest officer, Pune.

The forest officials believe it to be the product which sells at a high price on the black market. The team led by Patil included Mayur Bothe and Pradeep Sankpal.