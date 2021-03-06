6 days of vaccinations with not a single adverse effect; 20K beneficiaries vaccinated

PUNE In the past six days, the district has vaccinated at least 20,000 beneficiaries under phase two of the vaccination drive for vulnerable groups.

Not a single adverse effect following immunisation has been reported in the district. The district has seen a good response from senior citizens who have stormed vaccination centres to get the jab.

The civic body has opened 69 vaccination centres in the city as of Saturday, which was only four on the first day of phase two of the vaccination drive.

This decision was a response to the crowds of senior citizens at vaccination centres.

In the past six days, a total of 20,872 beneficiaries have been vaccinated, of which 3,376 are those in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities; and 27,704 of those above the age of 60.

In the past six days, not a single adverse effect following immunisation has been reported, not even a minor case.

On Saturday alone 14,000 eligible beneficiaries got the vaccine, of which 10,000 are from the vulnerable age group alone.

Of these, 1,495 are from the 45-59 age group with comorbidities and 8,713 are those above the age of 60.

Also, 2,407 healthcare workers and 1,610 frontline workers got the jab.

As of Saturday, totally 1,79,465 people have got the vaccine.