7 yrs on, Haryana health dept takes action against ex-Kaithal CMO

Haryana health department has recommended action against former Kaithal chief medical officer Dr SK Nain over the alleged irregularities by making excess payment to an outsourcing agency in 2013.

As per the letter (HT has a copy of which), written by the office of additional chief secretary to health department to director general health department for disciplinary action against the then CMO SK Nain under Section 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rule, 2016.

The action was taken after five years on a report of Dr AS Gupta, who had been appointed as arbitrator in April 2014 after the irregularities in recruitment under the outsourcing policy in 2013, when Nain was CMO of Kaithal district, came to fore.

Now the action has been taken after a local activist Jaipal Rasulpur took up the issue and filed a complaint on the CM Window in November last year.

Jaipal alleged that the arbitrator held him guilty of causing loss to the government but the department did not take any action for five years, even as the arbitrator, in his report, had categorically written for action against the CMO, until he filed a complaint on CM Window.

In his report, the arbitrator stated that Dr Naresh Verma, former CMO of Kaithal, in his statement told that after taking over the charge of medical superintendent of Kaithal district, it came to his notice that an excess payment of ₹10.94 lakh has been made to an outsourcing company by increasing the required manpower from 84 to 113 in 2013.

“It is found that the director general health service, Haryana had sanctioned 84 man power but the man power was increased to 113 without sanction of the competent authority. Suring cross examination, it was found that ₹23.60 lakh were paid and there is no record as to why the man power was increased from the required 84,” reads the report.

On being contacted, director general health services Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj said that action has been taken as per orders and the officer has been chargesheeted. Dr Kamboj, however, did not comment on why the department took around seven years to take action against the ex-CMO.