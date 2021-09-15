71K diyas to be lit up in Varanasi temple on Modi’s 71st birthday

Seventy-one thousand diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit up at the Bharat Mata Temple in Kashi to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

“Earthen diyas will also be lit up in every Kashi house,” UP Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge Sunil Ojha said on Wednesday. Ojha said this in Varanasi, Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, during a meeting with the BJP workers in Kashi.

“A 71-meter-long ‘chunari’ will be offered to ‘Ma Ganga and aarti will be performed in 71 temples of Varanasi. Seventy-one kilogram of laddus will be distributed in each of the eight assembly constituencies of Varanasi,” the UP BJP leader said.

Ojha said that a number of other events will also be held to mark the occasion.