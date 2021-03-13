IND USA
79 staff from 3 Jawhar ashramshala test positive

In the past three days, as many as 79 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from three ashramshalas (government hostel) in Hiradpada, Dabhosa and Vinwal areas in Jawhar taluka
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:30 PM IST

In the past three days, as many as 79 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from three ashramshalas (government hostel) in Hiradpada, Dabhosa and Vinwal areas in Jawhar taluka. The patients include 38 teachers, administrative staff and cooks working in the central kitchen of the hostels.

Dr Kiran Patil, taluka medical officer, Jawhar, said all the patients are admitted at Covid Care Centre (CCC) in Vikramgadh. We have also started a CCC in Jawhar, he said. The three hostels are government-aided.

“We appeal to people to practice social distancing, always wear masks and avoid crowding,” he said.

Around nine students of Class 10 and Class 12 from Hiradpada hostel, complained of fever, cold and cough, and were admitted to a hospital at Jamsar, said an official.

Meanwhile, Palghar has recorded a total of 46,618 positive cases, with 30,761 cases in Vasai-Virar civic area, and 15,857 in Palghar rural areas and a total 1,207 deaths reported with 900 deaths in Vasai-Virar civic area alone and 307 in Palghar rural said an official of the District Information Officer (DIO) Palghar.

