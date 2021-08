80-yr-old man shot dead, wife injured

Armed criminals allegedly shot dead a 70-year-old farmer and injured his wife over a land dispute at Chanan village under Charaiya police outpost late on Friday, said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Imtiyaz Ahmad.

The deceased has been identified as Baleshwar Mahto.

“The body was sent to Sadar hospital for autopsy. No FIR has been lodged till now,” SDPO said.