816 fresh Covid cases and five deaths in Pune district on Monday

PUNE As per the authorities, Pune district reported 816 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Monday. Five Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported from Pune rural and one from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). No death was reported from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state Health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 500,690 Covid cases and 8,600 deaths as of Monday. PCMC has reported 255,182 cases so far and a total of 3,029 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 320,727 total cases so far and 6,026 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 1,076,599 Covid cases. Of this, 1,042,911 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 17,920 deaths in the district. At present, there are 15,768 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state Health department, 13,051 patients were discharged on Monday in Maharashtra taking the total to 5,993,401 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.35%.

Across Maharashtra, 6,017 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Monday and 66 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

Currently 561,796 people are in home quarantine and 4,052 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.