861 high-rises in Gurugram found with expired fire NOCs

Out of the 2,249 high-rise buildings inspected in the city, as many as 861 are operating with expired fire no-objection certificates (NOCs), as per the annual inspectionby the Gurugram fire department for 2025. Notices of defunct fire safety equipment have been issued against these buildings. Notices of defunct fire safety equipment have been issued against these buildings. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The fire department did not share locations of these high-rises when asked by HT.

Officials explained that fire NOCs are considered expired when fire safety systems at the premises go defunct, meaning several critical safety components are no longer certified as functional or compliant. Key equipment includes fire extinguishers, fire alarms and smoke detectors to alert occupants, automatic sprinkler systems to control fire spread, and proper ventilation and smoke management systems to keep evacuation routes clear, among others.

Jai Narayan, a fire officer at Gurugram’s Sector 29 station, said the fire safety equipment must be renewed every three years. “If a building fails the inspection, we issue a notice directing the builder or residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) – whoever is responsible for maintenance – to replace the defunct equipment. Once the new systems are installed, we conduct a follow-up inspection to ensure everything is functional,” he added.

“Regular drills are conducted annually in these high-rise buildings to raise awareness and ensure residents are prepared in case of a fire,” he added.

HT on December 25 reported that residents of sectors 107 and 109 complained about defunct firefighting equipment in the locality for the past three to four years, leaving almost 8,000 residents at risk.

Reshma Mathur, a resident in a condominium in Sector 107, said that in the past three to four years, the society has witnessed at least three fire incidents. Yet, the fire safety equipment remains non-functional.