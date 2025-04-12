9 cops shifted in Panchkula

In a move aimed at optimising operational efficiency, Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya issued the transfer orders, effective immediately, directing all concerned personnel to assume their new responsibilities without delay. Inspector Rupesh Chaudhary has been appointed as the new station house officer (SHO) of Sector 7 police station, succeeding his previous role as Pinjore SHO. Inspector Jagdish Chander, formerly in charge of all PCRs and rider units, will now take over as the SHO of Pinjore police station. Panchkula police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Arya issued the transfer orders directing all concerned personnel to assume their new responsibilities. (HT Photo)

Additionally, inspector Sunil, previously attached to the police lines, has been assigned as the new SHO of the Traffic City police station. The reshuffle also includes inspector Suchender’s transfer from the police lines to the position of in-charge of All PCRs and rider units. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajbir, the outgoing SHO of Sector-7, will now serve as the in-charge of the Sector 16 police post, while sub-inspector (SI) Mann Singh, the former in-charge of Sector 16, has been appointed as the additional SHO at Pinjore police station.

Within the investigation units, ASI Raman, formerly an IO at Sector 5, has been transferred to the anti-narcotics cell as an IO, and ASI Parveen Kumar, previously with the police lines, will now serve as an IO at Sector 5 police station. Lastly, head constable Devinder Singh has been moved from the commissioner office to the RTI branch.